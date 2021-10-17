Gallery
Schools celebrate 'top class' performances at rugby festival
School teams from across England have shown "top class" ability and sportsmanship during a hard-fought weekend of rugby.
St Joseph's College, in Belstead Road, hosted its annual National Schools Rugby Festival this weekend after a year's hiatus due to the pandemic.
Crowds cheered on the teams across Saturday and Sunday, with Millfield School emerging as the overall festival winner.
But the Ipswich hosts did not leave empty-handed taking home the festival's shield.
The competition, now in its 35th year, welcomed new entries including Cheltenham College and Kings School, Worcester, among the 16 teams taking part.
Sarah Edwards, director of admissions, marketing and communication, said across the weekend everyone has enjoyed "top class rugby" as well as "top class sportsmanship".
She added: "St Joseph's festival has a special place in many people's hearts.
"We are particularly delighted to bring everyone back together after a hiatus from Covid."
Prior to the festival, Anthony O’Riordan, director of sport at St Joseph’s College, said; "We have endured all sorts of challenges in our professional and personal lives.
"I cannot put into words how proud and humbled I am by the role our festival plays in the lives of so many young people.
"Colleges from across the UK have sent messages wishing us luck and celebrating the return to normal.
"It’s a relief to know that we can focus on providing an amazing education and rugby experience for our students and the hundreds of students who will step foot on our legendary pitches once again."