Police search Ipswich park for missing teen
- Credit: ARCHANT
Police are searching a park in Ipswich for a vulnerable teenager who has been missing since this morning.
Milly McColm was last seen at her home in the Maidenhall area of the town at 7.30am on Friday.
Officers are concerned for Milly’s welfare and have been searching throughout Friday, with the assistance of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service drone operators.
Vehicles from Suffolk Search and Rescue were spotted in a car park near Bourne Park in Ipswich. Suffolk police confirmed they were searching for the missing teenager.
Police also called for Ipswich residents who live in the Maidenhall, Stoke Park and Chantry areas to check their gardens and outbuilding in case Milly has taken shelter there
She is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with long black hair tied-up in a ponytail.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed she may be wearing pink pyjamas.
Anyone who believes they have seen Milly is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.
Most Read
- 1 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
- 2 Tesco Express store in Ipswich town centre to open next week
- 3 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
- 4 When will the world's largest container ship be in Felixstowe?
- 5 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
- 6 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to be sentenced today
- 7 Man downloaded indecent images of children 'out of morbid curiosity'
- 8 A14 reopens after 12 hour closure following massive 200-litre diesel spill
- 9 Nothing to chauffeur it: CCTV captures luxury limos at boss' home despite ban
- 10 'Out of the blue' school service change due to Ipswich Buses unable to 'cover the cost'