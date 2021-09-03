News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police search Ipswich park for missing teen

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:28 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 4:46 PM September 3, 2021
Search and rescue vehicles could be seen in a car park in the Maidenhall area of Ipswich.

Search and rescue vehicles could be seen in a car park in the Maidenhall area of Ipswich.

Police are searching a park in Ipswich for a vulnerable teenager who has been missing since this morning.

Milly McColm was last seen at her home in the Maidenhall area of the town at 7.30am on Friday.

Officers are concerned for Milly’s welfare and have been searching throughout Friday, with the assistance of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service drone operators.

Vehicles from Suffolk Search and Rescue were spotted in a car park near Bourne Park in Ipswich. Suffolk police confirmed they were searching for the missing teenager.

Milly McColm, from Maidenhall, has been reported missing in Ipswich

Milly McColm, from Maidenhall, has been reported missing in Ipswich

Police also called for Ipswich residents who live in the Maidenhall, Stoke Park and Chantry areas to check their gardens and outbuilding in case Milly has taken shelter there

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with long black hair tied-up in a ponytail.

It is believed she may be wearing pink pyjamas.

Anyone who believes they have seen Milly is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.

