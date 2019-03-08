Look: Suffolk's best fashion brands on the catwalk at Kesgrave Hall
PUBLISHED: 13:52 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 03 October 2019
GINA LONG MBE
The most fashionable brands from Suffolk and beyond came together at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall for a night on the catwalk.
Taking over the splendid Hangar on the hotel's grounds on September 26, hosts Geralidne and T Hills welcomed more than 200 people to the four-star estate for a night of glamour.
The show was supported by local independent retailers ANNA in Woodbridge and Annabelle in Colchester.
As well as the autumn/winter 2019 collections on display there was beauty advice and shopping were provided by Bobbi Brown and bareMinerals.
The show raised more than £4,200 for local children's charity GeeWizz.
The GeeWizz Charitable Foundation are supporting the Bridge School in Ipswich with the money raised at the fashion show.
The funds are earmarked for a specialist sensory carpet for the school's 150 vulnerable children with special educational needs.
Hazel Simmons, Headteacher at the Bridge School, said: "The Sensory Magic Carpet enables children with very limited mobility to interact with others, as well as stimulating their responses in a totally safe and engaging manner."
"In its simplest mode it is a safe and gentle sensory calming system that can help children regulate and access the assistance they need
"In fact, I can't imagine that there is a child at The Bridge who wouldn't benefit from accessing this system and it will become an invaluable component of the timetable for all."
Geraldine Milsom said: "We are delighted to be supporting GeeWizz again this year, it is a wonderful charity and we very much enjoy fundraising for them.
"We are very pleased to hear the money raised from the Fashion Show at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall will be supporting The Bridge School, Ipswich with a sensory carpet and are looking forward to visiting and seeing it in situ."
Since GeeWizz was launched in November 2015, they have helped change the lives of many children across Suffolk, who require specialist equipment and other healthcare provisions.
Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: "The collective difference that everybody made in attending the fashion show is literally going to be life changing for the Bridge School and their students."
"I am deeply grateful for the continued support from Geraldine Milsom, T Hills and Milsom Hotels and Restaurants for the fantastic fashion show they put on.
"To have Hazel Simmons attend from the Bridge School and witness the generosity of those in the room was absolutely wonderful."