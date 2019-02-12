Minding the Gap helping young people

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley with youngsters on the Minding the Gap programme at its celebration at Quay Place. Lucy Taylor Photography

A Suffolk project to help young people get back into employment, education or training held a celebration of its work.

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley was among 100 guests at the event at Quay Place hearing about Minding the Gap, which has helped hundreds of young people aged between 15 and 24.

Guests took part in a range of activities and there was a certificate presentation to the young people for some their achievements during their time on the project.

There was also a ‘Question Time’ style panel with three young people who had taken part in the scheme and are now in education or in employment.

Emma McConville, Minding the Gap, programme manager said: “We help young people who are struggling with getting a job or getting back into education.

“Sometimes they just need a small kick start to get them back on track. This is where we come into our own.

“Our celebration event has proved what can be achieved with the right support and backing. We are so proud of the young people who have made that first step to join Minding the Gap and then gone on to shine.”

Led by Community Action Suffolk, Minding the Gap works with partners across the county and is supported by the European Social Fund and the National Lottery, though the National Lottery Community Fund.

It is still looking for more young people to support. Anyone who thinks they may be eigible for help or know someone who could be can contact Minding The Gap on 01473 345352 or via email.