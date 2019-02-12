Partly Cloudy

Gold Mini rolls onto roof after crash on Foxhall Road on outskirts of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:37 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 21 February 2019

A mini has rolled onto its roof after a crash on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A Mini has ended up on its roof after a crash on Foxhall Road on the approach to Ipswich.

Police were called at 7am today, Thursday, February 21, to reports of a crash between Dobbs Lane and Bell Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A gold Mini is on its roof.

“It appears to be off the road now.

“The driver is out of the vehicle. “There don;t appear to be any serious injuries.”

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are also on scene.

The police spokesman added that there may be traffic delays in the area as a result of the collision.

Emergency services are still on scene.

Stay with us for updates.

