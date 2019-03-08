Heavy Showers

Shoplifter claimed stranger gave him trolley full of razor blades

PUBLISHED: 16:25 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 31 July 2019

Miroslaw Potocki appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Miroslaw Potocki appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who stole £257 of razor blades from an Ipswich branch of Sainsbury's claimed he was acting on behalf of a stranger.

Miroslaw Potocki, 53, told police a Polish man asked him to leave the Felixstowe Road branch with a trolley of items, which the stranger assured him were paid for.

Potocki, who admitted theft at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, was convicted of the same offence last April.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said the conviction coincided with him drinking heavily after the death of his wife and two children in a car crash.

She said Potocki's depression was worsened by being out of work due to a heart condition, and that his limited means left him vulnerable to exploitation.

Potocki told the probation service he travelled around to get away from London, but had run out of money and took the trolley in return for a lift home to Berkshire Gardens, Edmonton, where he will now be curfewed from 7pm-7am for three months.

