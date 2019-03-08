Miss Galaxy 2019 wants to use title to promote body confidence

A Suffolk woman who won Miss Galaxy 2019 wants to use her new platform to promote positive attitudes towards body image.

The 20-year-old english student will now compete in America. Picture: BRIAN HAYES

Emma Collingridge, aged 20, is celebrating after winning the competition which took place in Lancashire in early March.

However, despite affording herself a glass of Champagne now and again, the former Kesgrave resident is determined to use her role wisely, promoting positive body image attitudes amongst young people.

Miss Collingridge said: “For the competition, all the contestants raised money for The Christie, a cancer charity based in Manchester as well as a personal cause.

“I have always been passionate about body self-confidence and so I worked to help support people with that.

“When I was at school I was bullied really badly and so I was quiet and shy. Without pageants I wouldn’t be the woman I am.

“Without them I would be able to speak to anyone, but now I can.”

Following her success in the UK leg of the competition, Miss Collingridge has booked her place in the international competition which will take place in Orlando, Florida in August.

The UK competition has just surpassed a huge £250,000 milestone in donations to The Christie.

She will be representing her county in the Miss category, alongside Mrs, under 18s and under 16s.

The English student at Loughborough University, continued: “I did a lot of work and raised hundreds of pounds for The Christie.

“I also had to do a one-to-one interview before the main competition on March 10.

“There were a range of categories and I won Best in Fashion Wear, Best in Evening Wear, Best in Swimwear and Miss Photogenic.

“I was so surprised to win. Everyone goes to the competition thinking they could win but I never really expected I could.

“I hope I can use the platform to continue the message of body self-confidence. I think these pageants are empowering.”

Holly Pirrie, director of the UK Galaxy Pageants, said: “I am thrilled for Emma, she worked extremely hard and she truly deserved to win the Miss Galaxy – UK title.

“Emma is going to have the time of her life at the international final in America.”