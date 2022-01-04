Police 'concerned' for 15-year-old girl missing for more than a fortnight
- Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE
Police officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who has now been missing for over a fortnight.
Catarina — whose surname police have chosen not to reveal — was reported missing on Friday, December 17.
She was then seen at around 5pm on Friday, December 31 in Ipswich.
Catarina is described as white, of a slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall.
She has very long, dark hair — which she often wears in a bun — and a tanned complexion.
When she was last seen Catarina was wearing a sleeveless black jacket with white detailing on the right chest area, a long-sleeved red top underneath, black Adidas trousers with white stripes and white trainers.
She also has a nose piercing.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Catarina’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately."
Suffolk police can be reached on 101.