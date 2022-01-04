News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police 'concerned' for 15-year-old girl missing for more than a fortnight

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:57 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 4:59 PM January 4, 2022
Catarina, 15, from Felixstowe has been missing for more than a fortnight, Suffolk police say.

Catarina, 15, from Felixstowe has been missing for more than a fortnight, Suffolk police say. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who has now been missing for over a fortnight.

Catarina — whose surname police have chosen not to reveal — was reported missing on Friday, December 17.

She was then seen at around 5pm on Friday, December 31 in Ipswich.

Catarina is described as white, of a slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall.

She has very long, dark hair — which she often wears in a bun — and a tanned complexion.

When she was last seen Catarina was wearing a sleeveless black jacket with white detailing on the right chest area, a long-sleeved red top underneath, black Adidas trousers with white stripes and white trainers.

She also has a nose piercing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich family's tribute to lorry driver who was 'a massive character'
  2. 2 Ipswich plumber has book published after being rejected 20 times
  3. 3 How refugee children arrive in Ipswich with nothing but their clothes
  1. 4 First look at new bespoke cake shop in Ipswich
  2. 5 Ambulance wait times 'absolutely disgusting' says worried daughter
  3. 6 1,000 people urge parliament to act over Orwell Bridge safety
  4. 7 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
  5. 8 Plum hair dye helps photographer win national award
  6. 9 Will The Botanist hail a fresh start for town centre nightlife?
  7. 10 Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Catarina’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately."

Suffolk police can be reached on 101. 

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Charlotte Bond/Sarah Lucy Brown/Gemma Jarvis/Archant

Retail

6 shops that closed in Ipswich during 2021

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19

Gallery

Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021

Abygail Fossett

person
Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on Grafton Way, Ipswich.

Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
There are fewer people out in the second lockdown - but it is not shopping that is thought to be dri

Coronavirus

High Ipswich case numbers 'not surprising' but not key issue, MPs say

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon