Police 'concerned' for 15-year-old girl missing for more than a fortnight

Catarina, 15, from Felixstowe has been missing for more than a fortnight, Suffolk police say. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who has now been missing for over a fortnight.

Catarina — whose surname police have chosen not to reveal — was reported missing on Friday, December 17.

She was then seen at around 5pm on Friday, December 31 in Ipswich.

Catarina is described as white, of a slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall.

She has very long, dark hair — which she often wears in a bun — and a tanned complexion.

When she was last seen Catarina was wearing a sleeveless black jacket with white detailing on the right chest area, a long-sleeved red top underneath, black Adidas trousers with white stripes and white trainers.

She also has a nose piercing.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Catarina’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately."

Suffolk police can be reached on 101.