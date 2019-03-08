Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family Archant

'Ashleigh please come home with the boys' - this was the plea this morning from the parents of a missing mum who has not been seen since leaving Ipswich five days ago with her two young children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fisk family are desperate for news of Ashleigh Fisk and sons Zachory and Logan Picture: Marcus Sampson The Fisk family are desperate for news of Ashleigh Fisk and sons Zachory and Logan Picture: Marcus Sampson

Tim and Mandy Fisk fear their daughter and grandchildren, Zachory, two, and one-year-old Logan, could all be in danger from the person she may be with and have been left fearing for their safety.

Mrs Fisk said: "We need to find my daughter and our two grand kids as they are not safe."

Ashleigh, 24, is thought to have left the family home in Tydeman Close, Ipswich at around 8am on Tuesday, August 27 and has not been heard from since.

She spoke to her family earlier that morning and told them she was going to the hospital.

The grandparents of Zachory, two, and Logan, one, urge anyone with information to contact police Picture: Fisk family The grandparents of Zachory, two, and Logan, one, urge anyone with information to contact police Picture: Fisk family

MORE: 'The children are my world' says father of missing Zachory and Logan

The couple revealed Ashleigh is pregnant with her third child, adding to their concerns about her.

Making a direct appeal to the young mum, the grandmother said: "Ashleigh please come home with the boys. You came on holiday for a couple of days and you and Marcus were happy.

"The children loved playing with their aunties, uncles and cousins. Me and dad were upset when we had to take you to the train station."

You may also want to watch:

The emotional grandparents added: "We spoke on the phone we always saw you both happy we can't understand why you have just left.

"Marcus is heart broken, he loves the three of you.

"Please make contact with anyone in the family, we all love you we just want you home. Please let us know you and the boys are OK and safe."

Last night the father of Ashleigh's children revealed he believes his family is in the Birmingham area and pleaded with Ashleigh to return home.

Zachory enjoying the beach during a recent holiday with his extended family Picture: Fisk Family Zachory enjoying the beach during a recent holiday with his extended family Picture: Fisk Family

He said: "I still love her."

The missing mum is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Zachory is described as white, 3ft 1ins tall, of a small build and has dark brown spiked hair.

Logan is also white and 2ft 5ins tall.

Anyone has information about the family or who may have seen them should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 266 of August 27, 2019.