Rescue teams join search for missing boy Emilio, 15
- Credit: Suffolk police
Search and rescue teams have joined police in their search for a missing 15-year-old boy believed to be in Ipswich.
Emilio Attarian was reported missing by his carers in Bedfordshire, having last been seen at 11pm Wednesday, January 13.
It is believed the teenager could be in the Nacton or Greenwich area of Ipswich.
He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of a medium build, with dark brown hair in a "man bun" style.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) are assisting Suffolk police in trying to locate him.
Those with any information regarding his disappearance, or who believe they may have seen him, are asked to call Suffolk police on 101.
