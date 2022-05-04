News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Missing family with heavily pregnant mother may be in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:16 PM May 4, 2022
It is thought Charlene and Martin Collins who went missing from Manchester with their two children may be in Suffolk

It is thought Charlene and Martin Collins who went missing from Manchester with their two children may be in Suffolk - Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A family of four, including a heavily pregnant mother, could be in Suffolk, police have said.

Charlene Collins, 26, Martin Collins, 29, and their two children Martin, three, and Kathleen, two, went missing from the Rochdale Road area in Manchester on Friday, April 22. 

Charlene is heavily pregnant and there are concerns for their welfare. 

The family previously moved to Manchester from Ireland and Charlene and Martin both speak with strong Irish accents. 

They are known to have connections in Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Suffolk, in addition to the North West.

Anyone with information on the family whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police, quoting reference 2103 -25042022.

Missing People
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Bourne Park in Ipswich is on the list for the £3.5m improvement plan.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Bullman getting his back tattooed at Monumental Ink.

Monumental effort gets team tattoo finished in style

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were arrested for theft offences at Co-op in Bramford. 

Suffolk Constabulary

Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
See inside this three-bedroom Ipswich property which comes with a £600,000 price tag

See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon