Missing family with heavily pregnant mother may be in Suffolk

It is thought Charlene and Martin Collins who went missing from Manchester with their two children may be in Suffolk - Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A family of four, including a heavily pregnant mother, could be in Suffolk, police have said.

Charlene Collins, 26, Martin Collins, 29, and their two children Martin, three, and Kathleen, two, went missing from the Rochdale Road area in Manchester on Friday, April 22.

Charlene is heavily pregnant and there are concerns for their welfare.

The family previously moved to Manchester from Ireland and Charlene and Martin both speak with strong Irish accents.

They are known to have connections in Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Suffolk, in addition to the North West.

Anyone with information on the family whereabouts is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police, quoting reference 2103 -25042022.