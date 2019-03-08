Can you help find missing Felixstowe man John Sayers?

Can you help find missing Felixstowe man John Sayers? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man from Felixstowe has been reported missing, having last been seen more than one week ago.

John Sayers, 29, from Felixstowe was last seen in the town on Friday, June 21.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall of a broad build, with dark, greying hair and a tanned complexion.

He has tattoos on his arms, speaks with a Cornish accent and was last seen wearing khaki trousers, a grey hoodie and a khaki baseball cap.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen him, or has information on his location to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 130932.