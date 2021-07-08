News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Missing Ipswich boy, 17, believed to be in Northamptonshire

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:24 PM July 8, 2021   
Ipswich teenager Jamie Stevens is missing from his home

Jamie Stevens is missing and Suffolk police believe he may be in Northamptonshire. - Credit: Suffolk police

Police believe a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich who has been reported missing is in Northamptonshire.

Jamie Stevens was last seen at about 3pm on Friday, June 18 in the Wellington Street area of Ipswich.

He is described as a white male, with medium length brown hair and when last seen he was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit.

He is also known to have links to Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Bedford.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who has seen him, or has seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Ipswich police.

