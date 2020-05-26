E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Missing Ipswich girl found after returning home

PUBLISHED: 09:59 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 26 May 2020

Cerys Hall was reported missing from her home in Ipswich on Monday, May 25 and returned later that day. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cerys Hall was reported missing from her home in Ipswich on Monday, May 25 and returned later that day. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Ipswich home yesterday, has been found.

Cerys Hall was last seen in the early hours of Monday, May 25 at her home in Ipswich.

An appeal was launched by police, but she returned home later that day.

Officers would like to thank the public for their help with the matter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Missing Ipswich girl found after returning home

Cerys Hall was reported missing from her home in Ipswich on Monday, May 25 and returned later that day. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Beach Street attraction at Felixstowe still set to open this summer

Beach Street, Felixstowe - a cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Mannings Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Tens of thousands join Ipswich sports classes online

Sports sessions in Ipswich have moved online during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH FIT

Huge number of new homes needed for 46% rise in older people

House builders will have to provide more homes tailored to the needs of the growing number of older people in east Suffolk Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Safety ‘absolutely top priority’ as Ipswich shops prepare for June 15 reopening

Police patrol Ipswich town centre during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24