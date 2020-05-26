Missing Ipswich girl found after returning home
PUBLISHED: 09:59 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 26 May 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Ipswich home yesterday, has been found.
Cerys Hall was last seen in the early hours of Monday, May 25 at her home in Ipswich.
An appeal was launched by police, but she returned home later that day.
Officers would like to thank the public for their help with the matter.
