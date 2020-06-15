E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Missing teenager Cerys Hall found

PUBLISHED: 22:29 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 15 June 2020

16-year-old Cerys Hall from Ipswich, who was reported missing by Suffolk police, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

16-year-old Cerys Hall from Ipswich, who was reported missing by Suffolk police, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Ipswich for a week has been found.

Cerys Hall was reported missing last week, having last been seen in south-east Ipswich on Monday, June 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed she has been found.

The spokesman thanked members of the public for their support throughout the appeal.

