Missing teenager Cerys Hall found
PUBLISHED: 22:29 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 15 June 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Ipswich for a week has been found.
Cerys Hall was reported missing last week, having last been seen in south-east Ipswich on Monday, June 8.
A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed she has been found.
The spokesman thanked members of the public for their support throughout the appeal.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.