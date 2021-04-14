News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police concerned for missing Ipswich girl Erika, 15

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:53 PM April 14, 2021   
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Erika Kaseukevic

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Erika Kaseukevic - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Ipswich who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Erika Kaseukevic has not returned to her home in the town since 7pm Tuesday, April 13 – and was last seen in Wellington Street around 1.45pm Wednesday.

Erika is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of a medium build, with very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black Puffa jacket and jumper, as well as black trousers and black trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for her welfare, and asked for anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

Those who have seen Erika, or have knowledge of her disappearance, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Primark queues

Lockdown Easing | Video

Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park

Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams closing down

Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon