Police concerned for missing Ipswich girl Erika, 15

Published: 8:53 PM April 14, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Erika Kaseukevic - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Ipswich who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Erika Kaseukevic has not returned to her home in the town since 7pm Tuesday, April 13 – and was last seen in Wellington Street around 1.45pm Wednesday.

Erika is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of a medium build, with very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black Puffa jacket and jumper, as well as black trousers and black trainers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are concerned for her welfare, and asked for anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

Those who have seen Erika, or have knowledge of her disappearance, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.