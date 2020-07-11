Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Deborah Stefan?
PUBLISHED: 17:34 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 11 July 2020
Archant
A girl has been reported missing after last being seen in Ipswich town centre and her family are concerned for her welfare.
17-year-old Deborah Stefan was last seen in Ipswich town centre on Wednesday July 8 at midday.
She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build and has long brown hair.
Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone who has seen her, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant in Ipswich on 101.
