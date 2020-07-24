Missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich found
PUBLISHED: 11:16 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 24 July 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old girl, reported missing from Ipswich yesterday, has been found safe and well.
Melissa Kiddle was reported missing to police just after 12.30pm on Thursday, July 23.
She was found safe and well at 9.10pm yesterday.
The police have thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance with the appeal.
