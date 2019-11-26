E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Cherrelle Baldry?

PUBLISHED: 17:43 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 26 November 2019

Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Cherrelle Baldry? Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Cherrelle Baldry? Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich has been reported missing having not been seen in more than 48 hours.

Cherrelle Baldry, who lives with aunt Emma Anderson, was reported missing on Sunday, November 24.

She was last seen near the Co-Op store in Selkirk Road, Ipswich that day with a group of girls and is understood to have then gone to Colchester.

Her family, who had been able to contact her via Snapchat, said they understand she has since returned to Ipswich, but has since stopped replying to their messages.

Ms Anderson said: "We are all so worried.

"Please contact me or anyone else in the family as we just want to know you are safe."

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed they are aware of Miss Baldry's disappearance.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Teen in custody – another in hospital – following reports of fight at Ipswich flat

A teenager was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

