Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Cherrelle Baldry?

Have you seen missing Ipswich teen Cherrelle Baldry? Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A 16-year-old girl from Ipswich has been reported missing having not been seen in more than 48 hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cherrelle Baldry, who lives with aunt Emma Anderson, was reported missing on Sunday, November 24.

She was last seen near the Co-Op store in Selkirk Road, Ipswich that day with a group of girls and is understood to have then gone to Colchester.

Her family, who had been able to contact her via Snapchat, said they understand she has since returned to Ipswich, but has since stopped replying to their messages.

Ms Anderson said: "We are all so worried.

"Please contact me or anyone else in the family as we just want to know you are safe."

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed they are aware of Miss Baldry's disappearance.