Ipswich girl, aged 14, still missing after more than a week
Published: 9:42 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020
An Ipswich teenager has not yet been found, more than one week after she first went missing.
Kai Rader, aged 14, was last seen at 5pm on Friday, November 20.
She is thought to have travelled to Hackney in London by train from Ipswich.
She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length, blue wavy hair.
Kai has hazel-coloured eyes and was last seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket with black leggings, trainers and a black top with ‘GUESS’ written on it.
Police officers are concerned for her welfare and have renewed their appeal for help in tracing her.
They are asking anyone who has seen Kai or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
