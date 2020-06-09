Can you help find this missing 18-year-old?

Mamo Mohammed, 18, went missing from Ipswich yesterday. Officers are concerned for his welfare and are now appealing for help to trace him. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are concerned for the welfare of an 18-year-old who went missing from his Ipswich home yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mamo Mohammed was last seen in the area of Heath Road, Ipswich at 14.20pm yesterday, Monday, June 8.

You may also want to watch:

Mamo is described as middle eastern male, 5ft 6in tall, short black wavy hair and tanned complexion.

He was wearing all black clothing – black puffa jacket, black jeans, black baseball cap. Officers and family are concerned for Mamo’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Ipswich Police Station on 101.