Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man with links to Ipswich

Creegan has links to Ipswich. Have you seen him? - Credit: West Midlands Police/Supplied by the family

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 28-year-old man who has links to Ipswich.

Creegan, who was last seen in Quarry Bank, Dudley, last Saturday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said Creegan has previously travelled to various parts of the country by train.

The spokesman added: "We are extremely concerned about him and need to find him as soon as possible.

"We know that he’s been to Birmingham, Ipswich, Barking, Taunton, Greater London and the Devon and Cornwall areas.

"He was last seen wearing a London Underground jacket and blue shorts but it’s important to note that he’s been changing his clothes so may not be wearing the same outfit now.

"Creagan is using the rail network. If you see him please call 999.

