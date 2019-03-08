Concerns as to whereabouts of missing Jake Nichols

There are concerns over the welfare of a missing man this evening.

Jake Nichols, 20, was last seen on October 25 in the east Ipswich area but also has connections to Bury St Edmunds

Police have released a description of Jake.

He is described a white male, 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build with short scruffy brown hair and facial stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a red hoody and black jeans.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or has any sightings of please contact Suffolk Police on 101.