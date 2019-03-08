Concerns as to whereabouts of missing Jake Nichols
PUBLISHED: 20:58 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:58 25 October 2019
There are concerns over the welfare of a missing man this evening.
Jake Nichols, 20, was last seen on October 25 in the east Ipswich area but also has connections to Bury St Edmunds
Police have released a description of Jake.
He is described a white male, 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build with short scruffy brown hair and facial stubble.
He is believed to be wearing a red hoody and black jeans.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or has any sightings of please contact Suffolk Police on 101.