E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Concerns as to whereabouts of missing Jake Nichols

PUBLISHED: 20:58 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:58 25 October 2019

Police are looking to find Jake Nichols Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are looking to find Jake Nichols Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

There are concerns over the welfare of a missing man this evening.

Jake Nichols, 20, was last seen on October 25 in the east Ipswich area but also has connections to Bury St Edmunds

You may also want to watch:

Police have released a description of Jake.

He is described a white male, 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build with short scruffy brown hair and facial stubble.

He is believed to be wearing a red hoody and black jeans.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts or has any sightings of please contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager arrested in connection with sexual assault

Wellington Road was closed during police investigations into the assault Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will £25m from government transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick in Arras Square outside the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘All stock must go’ - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Signs have appeared in the windows of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ipswich, advertising its closure. Photo: Archant.

Concerns as to whereabouts of missing Jake Nichols

Police are looking to find Jake Nichols Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman banned from road for drink driving - while on bail for same offence

Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists