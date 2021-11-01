News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police 'very concerned' for missing 26-year-old

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:09 AM November 1, 2021
A 26-year-old man has been reported missing to Suffolk police

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing to Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police

A 26-year-old man, who was last seen at Ipswich Hospital has been reported missing. 

Constinel Mirciu was seen in the area of Pauline Street, Ipswich early on Sunday, October 31 and later at 12.55pm at Ipswich Hospital. 

Mr Mirciu has been described as a white male, 5ft 7 ins tall, slim build, with short black hair. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sandy coloured overcoat with blue zip up jacket underneath and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD SC-31102021-220.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

National Highways has outlined proposals to upgrade the Copdock Interchange, in the outskirts of Ipswich

A14

First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman avoids jail by 'hair's breadth' for dealing drugs from Ipswich flat

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon