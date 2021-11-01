Police 'very concerned' for missing 26-year-old

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing to Suffolk police - Credit: Suffolk police

A 26-year-old man, who was last seen at Ipswich Hospital has been reported missing.

Constinel Mirciu was seen in the area of Pauline Street, Ipswich early on Sunday, October 31 and later at 12.55pm at Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Mirciu has been described as a white male, 5ft 7 ins tall, slim build, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sandy coloured overcoat with blue zip up jacket underneath and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD SC-31102021-220.