Police are concerned for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Ipswich on Wednesday.

Officers are appealing for help in tracing Cerys Hall who was last seen in the area of East Ipswich at about 11.30am on June 24.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and has a slim build. She has very long, straight blonde hair with dark roots. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101.