Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Missing 16-year-old Ipswich girl Cerys Hall has been found.

Cerys had been reported missing by police after last being seen in central Ipswich on Wednesday, July 4.

She was later found in Ipswich on Thursday, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The spokeswoman thanked members of the public for their assistance throughout the appeal.