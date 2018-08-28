Can you help locate David Cotterell?

David Cotterell was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at 11pm on Saturday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk Police are concerned about a 42-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Bury St Edmunds.

David Cotterell was reported missing to the police late on Saturday, December 22.

He was last seen at around 11pm in the vicinity of the Post Office on Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds.

He then moved to the Spar Store, St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds where he was seen at around 11:15pm.

David is described as a white, of slim build who is approximately 5ft 4in tall. He has mousey brown hair, stubble and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas Tracksuit and a brown leather coat.

Enquiries are on-going to locate David and anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a male matching the description given should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quote CAD reference SC-22122018-315.