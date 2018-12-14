Public warned not to approach missing prisoner

Ben Tonge is missing from Hollesley Bay prison and is believed to be in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has failed to return from a home visit and could be in Ipswich, police have said.

Ben Tonge, 30, was due to return to a pick up point in Ipswich today (Friday) but failed to appear.

He had been released from the Suffolk prison on home leave.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the prisoner, who is serving a custodial sentence for wounding with intent.

Tonge has links to Ipswich, Harlow and Telford, in Shropshire.

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of heavy set build, with brown eyes, black hair and a beard. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the right side of his neck and a tattoo of the word Ben on his left hand. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black trainers and a black coat.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Tonge, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 254 of December 14.