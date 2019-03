Missing Ipswich girl last seen boarding rail replacement bus

Beyonce Turay was last seen at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 30 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a 16-year-old Ipswich girl, last seen boarding a rail replacement bus bound for the town from Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beyonce Turay was last seen in Great Yarmouth at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 30, boarding a rail replacement bus travelling to Ipswich.

Beyonce is described as black, 5ft 10in, with long brown hair, normally worn in a topknot.

She was wearing a green Puffa jacket and carrying a turquoise rucksack with diamante edging.

Officers are concerned for Beyonce’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting missing person reference 123735.