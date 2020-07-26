Man missing with pet dog is found
PUBLISHED: 07:39 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 26 July 2020
Archant
A man reported missing from his home in Ipswich with his pet dog has been found.
James Hornsby, 47, was last seen at his home on Friday, July 24.
He was reported missing with his pet chihuahua.
Suffolk police confirmed this morning that he had been located.
