Appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police calling on the public for help locating a 51-year-old man from Ipswich.

Andrew Derrett was reported missing on Tuesday, December 11, shortly before midday.

He was last seen at his work address in Wembley, London at 10.40m that morning.

Mr Derrett is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of heavy build, with shoulder length dark hair and facial stubble. He has tattoos on both arms including the name ‘Beverley’, a dagger and a love heart.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a male matching the above description to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.