Who is our Picture of the Week winner this week?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 01 March 2019

This week's winning picture of Murray Road recreational ground was posted on Instagram by Shane Chatfield. Picture: SHANE CHATFIELD

This week's winning picture of Murray Road recreational ground was posted on Instagram by Shane Chatfield. Picture: SHANE CHATFIELD

Archant

We may have been blessed with unexpected glorious winter sunshine for most of the week, but the mornings have still been wintry - as our Picture of the Week shows.

This week’s winning snap, posted on Instagram by Shane Chatfield (@chatfield_photography) on Thursday, brilliantly encapsulates the early morning calm in Murray Road before Ipswich springs into life.

Self-proclaimed rookie photographer Shane said: “I was on my way to work and had a look over the recreation ground to see a lovely mist over the field, before the nature is disrupted by the hustle and bustle of the townsfolk.”

Think you’ve got what it takes to win next week? We invite anyone, from dog walkers to professional photographers, to enter our weekly Instagram competition - with the winner also shared on our website.

Make sure to follow us @IpswichStar24 and tag your snap with #IpswichPOTW.

