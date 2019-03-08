Man found slumped over McDonald's table with drugs

An Ipswich man was found in possession of drugs after he was found slumped over a table in an Ipswich branch of McDonald's, a court has heard.

Police were called to the restaurant by staff on March 3 this year and when Mitchell Brewer was searched officers found some cannabis and 27 class C tablets on him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Brewer, 20, of Black Horse Lane, Ipswich admitted possessing cannabis, two offences of possessing class C drugs and breach of a suspended sentence.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett said he would be keeping an on him and that if he breached the suspended sentence order by reoffending or breaching the terms of the order he would " be on a prison bus quicker than his feet could carry him."