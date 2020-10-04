New mobile coronavirus testing station opens at University of Suffolk

A new mobile coronavirus testing station has opened on selected days at the University of Suffolk.

Operated by G4S and organised with support from the Suffolk Resilience Forum, the testing stations across the county run alongside the permanent testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week from 7am to 8pm.

A new testing station opened at the University of Suffolk on Friday, October 2 and runs on selected days from 10am to 3.30pm.

Home testing is also available, while a new testing site for key workers at Martlesham Park and Ride has opened until Friday, October 9.

Where will the testing centres be?

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, October 10.

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, October 6 and Friday, October 9.

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, October 7 and Sunday, October 11.

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, October 8 and Sunday, October 11.

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, October 6 and Saturday, October 10.

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringhausen Way – Monday, October 5 and Thursday, October 8.

Ipswich – University of Suffolk – Monday, October 5 and Friday, October 9.

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, October 5 and Thursday, October 8.

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields, Corton Road – Monday, October 5, Wednesday, October 7 and Friday, October 9.

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, October 7 and Saturday, October 10.

Where can you get tested outside of Suffolk?

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car park – Monday, October 5 and Thursday, October 8.

How do you book a test?

Tests previously did not require booking, although the resilience forum is now asking for people to book their tests online or via the dedicated 119 service due to high demand.

Those who cannot get a test are advised to try again in several hours as tests are continually made available throughout the day.

What does the test involve?

The test involves using a long cotton bud to take a swab of inside the nose and the back of the throat – those over the age of 12 can do the test themselves or can ask for assistance from a member of staff.

When do you get your results?

Results are normally available the day after taking the test, although some may take up to 72 hours. Results will be received by text or email.