E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Ground-breaking’ mobile stroke unit relaunched to save lives

PUBLISHED: 12:16 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 07 May 2020

Left to right, Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, Carolyn Tester, ESNEFT head of transformation, Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital, Dan Phillips from EEAST and Professor Silke Walter, neurology consultant with the unit in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Left to right, Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, Carolyn Tester, ESNEFT head of transformation, Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital, Dan Phillips from EEAST and Professor Silke Walter, neurology consultant with the unit in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A mobile stroke unit has been relaunched in east Suffolk in the hopes of preventing death or serious disability, after a successful trial in Ipswich last summer.

Left to right, Professor Silke Walter, neurology consultant, Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital and Dan Phillips from EEAST in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTLeft to right, Professor Silke Walter, neurology consultant, Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital and Dan Phillips from EEAST in 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The scheme is being run by a partnership of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and Saarland University in Germany.

Dr Sajid Alam, stroke consultant at ESNEFT’s Ipswich Hospital, said: “We are delighted to welcome the stroke ambulance back to Ipswich.

“The diagnostic capability on scene will enable us to provide safe, effective and appropriate care and keep people within the community wherever possible.

“With strokes, time is of the essence.

The Mobile Stroke Unit was initially launched at Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust in the summer of 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Mobile Stroke Unit was initially launched at Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust in the summer of 2019. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

“Every minute of delay can result in the loss of two million brain cells and lead to serious disability or even death.

“Thanks to the stroke ambulance, crews were able to administer clot-busting drugs to our first two patients on scene.

“A faster delivery of the clot-busting drug could make a significant difference to their outcomes and may even have saved their lives.”

You may also want to watch:

The unit is being tested as part of a research study and provides faster access to diagnostics and the correct treatment.

The modified ambulance attends calls to suspected strokes so crews can carry out CT scans and other tests inside the vehicle.

Then, they decide on the best course of treatment, which could include a clot-busting thrombolysis to increase the patient’s chance of recovering, transport to a specialist centre or a referral to their GP.

Dr Tom Davis, medical director at EEAST, said: “We’re delighted that the stroke ambulance has returned to Suffolk.

“It will allow us to provide a gold standard of pre-hospital care while also supporting our work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ambulance will prove especially useful in rural areas, where travel time to hospital can be significant.

“We look forward to measuring its success at the end of the trial.”

The ambulance is remaining in Ipswich over the next few weeks and is being manned by a visiting neurology consultant Professor Silke Walter and a team of specially trained staff from EEAST – it is operational 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

MORE: Patients needing ‘urgent’ care told to still visit hospital despite coronavirus crisis

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Air ambulance called after motorbike crashes into tree at Orwell Country Park

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident yesterday. Picture: EAAA

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester escape latest closure threat

The immediate threat to Debenhams department store in Ipswich seems to have been lifted. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Patients needing ‘urgent’ care told to still visit hospital despite coronavirus crisis

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Admissions for new SEND school and units this September to continue despite coronavirus

An artist's impression of how the Sir Bobby Robson School in Ipswich will look, which is still expected to open this September. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with theft and public order offences

David Vincent is 41 years old and is wanted by police. picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24