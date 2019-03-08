E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mobility furniture company boss accused of trading offences

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of David Waters, director of Suffolk furniture firm Anchor Mobility Limited, will take place next month.

The trial of a Suffolk director of a mobility furniture company will take place next month.

Seventy-one-year-old David Waters, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, and his company Anchor Mobility Limited have pleaded not guilty to a string of unfair trading offences.

Waters' trial, which is expected to last three weeks, is expected to get underway on October 9.

The charges have been brought following an investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards.

You may also want to watch:

Waters has pleaded not guilty to taking payment without delivering goods, pressurising customers to make purchases, and failing to issue refunds between October 2016 and August 2017.

Waters and Anchor Mobility, registered at a default address of Companies House, Cardiff, are also charged with knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened requirements of professional diligence between October 2016 and August 2017.

They are also accused of being engaged in misleading commercial practices by failing to fulfil representations that furniture would be delivered to customers in Grays, Essex, between November 14 and 24, 2017; Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich, on March 17, 2017; Chislehurst, London, on February 28, 2017; Gosport, Hampshire, on June 3, 2017; Hereford on February 21, 2017; Shipley, West Yorkshire, on January 12, 2017; and Stevenage on March 27, 2017.

The charges also relate to alleged incidents in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, on October 11, 2016; Mistley, Essex, on March 7, 2017; Feltham, London, on April 20, 2017; Houghton-le-Spring, Durham, on March 6, 2017; Tamworth, Staffordshire, on January 4, 2017; Leeds on February 9, 2017; Bradford on March 5, 2017; and Aldridge, Walsall, on February 20, 2017.

Waters and the company are also accused of failing to refund money to a customer in Stoke-on-Trent on March 1, 2017.

At an earlier hearing Alison Hollis, prosecuting for Suffolk Trading Standards, said the company purported to sell adjustable beds and chairs, which were allegedly never delivered to the complainants after being paid for in full or with a 50% deposit.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

World’s biggest container ship MSC Gulsun heads to Felixstowe tonight

The world's largest container ship, the MSC Gulsun, is set to visit the Port of Felixstowe Picture: IVAN SARFATTI/MSC RIGHTS

Row continues over motorhomes and camper vans parking at Felixstowe beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Disbelief as new social media video emerges in jailed killer’s username

Prison officers are understood to have confiscated a mobile phone from Isaac Calver Picture: SNAPCHAT

Ipswich school trialling changes to the school day to relieve teachers

Changes are being made to the timetable at Westbourne Academy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mobility furniture company boss accused of trading offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Twenty new officers to be in place by October, funded by tax increase

The constabulary said it was on track to ensure additional funding was spent wisely and in line with promises to the public Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you see yourself in our Ipswich High School colour run gallery?

Children and staff at Ipswich High School took part in a colour run to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two arrested after drugs and cash seized at Ipswich address

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Could Ipswich be in line for a £25m bonanza from the government?

Could the new cash boost Ipswich town centre? Picture:SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists