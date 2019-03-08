Mobility furniture company boss accused of trading offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of David Waters, director of Suffolk furniture firm Anchor Mobility Limited, will take place next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trial of a Suffolk director of a mobility furniture company will take place next month.

Seventy-one-year-old David Waters, of Manwick Road, Felixstowe, and his company Anchor Mobility Limited have pleaded not guilty to a string of unfair trading offences.

Waters' trial, which is expected to last three weeks, is expected to get underway on October 9.

The charges have been brought following an investigation by Suffolk Trading Standards.

You may also want to watch:

Waters has pleaded not guilty to taking payment without delivering goods, pressurising customers to make purchases, and failing to issue refunds between October 2016 and August 2017.

Waters and Anchor Mobility, registered at a default address of Companies House, Cardiff, are also charged with knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravened requirements of professional diligence between October 2016 and August 2017.

They are also accused of being engaged in misleading commercial practices by failing to fulfil representations that furniture would be delivered to customers in Grays, Essex, between November 14 and 24, 2017; Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich, on March 17, 2017; Chislehurst, London, on February 28, 2017; Gosport, Hampshire, on June 3, 2017; Hereford on February 21, 2017; Shipley, West Yorkshire, on January 12, 2017; and Stevenage on March 27, 2017.

The charges also relate to alleged incidents in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, on October 11, 2016; Mistley, Essex, on March 7, 2017; Feltham, London, on April 20, 2017; Houghton-le-Spring, Durham, on March 6, 2017; Tamworth, Staffordshire, on January 4, 2017; Leeds on February 9, 2017; Bradford on March 5, 2017; and Aldridge, Walsall, on February 20, 2017.

Waters and the company are also accused of failing to refund money to a customer in Stoke-on-Trent on March 1, 2017.

At an earlier hearing Alison Hollis, prosecuting for Suffolk Trading Standards, said the company purported to sell adjustable beds and chairs, which were allegedly never delivered to the complainants after being paid for in full or with a 50% deposit.