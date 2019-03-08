Video

'Supportive' St Nicholas Street shops back new salon

Modify Hair Lounge in The Saints Ipswich Picture: MODIFY HAIR LOUNGE Modify Hair Lounge

A mother and son duo have taken on a new salon in the Saints in Ipswich after becoming unexpectedly unemployed.

James Hayter owns Modify Hair Lounge in Ipswich with his mum Donna Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND James Hayter owns Modify Hair Lounge in Ipswich with his mum Donna Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

James Hayter, 24, and his mum Donna, 52, took the big leap into setting up the Modify Hair Lounge after working together at a nearby salon for eight years.

Within just eight weeks they went from being jobless to opening their hairdressers in the heart of one of the town's busiest streets.

James, who has won awards for his hairdressing, admits opening the Modify Hair Lounge was a daunting experience.

He said: “It was scary, mainly because of how quickly we turned it around. With lots of help we opened just two weeks after getting the keys.”

A perk of the Modify Hair Lounge is the beautiful courtyard garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND A perk of the Modify Hair Lounge is the beautiful courtyard garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The salon, which was home to Sampson's blinds until August last year, has the unique bonus of having a courtyard garden where customers can relax in the sunshine.

Donna says many of the clients consider St Nicholas and St Peter's street are among their favourites in Ipswich.

Pointing out an elephant statue in the window which came from Maud's Attic, she said the independent businesses nearby all “support each other” and describe all the shop owners and workers in St Nicholas Street as a “little community”.

“St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street are doing so well, there are so many people browsing along the street and looking at the lovely buildings,”said Donna.

Modify hairdressers has been described as a "little jewel" by its owners Donna and James Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Modify hairdressers has been described as a "little jewel" by its owners Donna and James Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

On working with her son, she joked: “We get on really well and it helps we don't live together now.”

The shop was officially opened by Vanessa Penn from Penn Commercial on Friday, April 26.

