Men to face trial for alleged assaults against police officers

Mohammed Chowdhury and Rhokib Miah, of Ipswich, are to face trial for alleged assaults against police officers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

The trial of two Ipswich men accused of assault is expected to take place next March.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 19) were Mohammed Chowdhury, 24, of Cotton Road, Ipswich, and Rhokib Miah, 22, of Avondale Road, Ipswich.

Chowdhury pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault by beating and assaulting a police officer on March 24 this year.

Miah denied assaulting two police officers on the same date.

The case was adjourned until February 13 for a further case management hearing and the men's trial, which is expected to last three to four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 9.

The defendants are on unconditional bail.