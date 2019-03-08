Takeaway deliveryman caught drink-driving days after motoring ban

Mohammed Hussain was found to have 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A former takeaway deliveryman was caught drink-driving five days after being sacked and disqualified from the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mohammed Hussain was banned from driving for six months, under the 'totting up' procedure, on August 14.

Five days later, the 30-year-old was spotted driving a Vauxhall Astra at speed in Ipswich town centre.

He was followed from the roundabout linking Civic Drive to St Matthew's Street, onto Norwich Road and up Orford Street, where he failed to observe a stop sign.

When pulled over by police in Anglesea Road, Hussain failed a breath test and was later found to have 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mcg.

Hussain, 30, of Nacton Road, Ipswich, admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified at a hearing on September 24.

This Tuesday, he returned to Suffolk Magistrates' Court to hear the results of a pre-sentence report by the probation service.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how Hussain had initially been disqualified after totting up too many penalty points by failing to provide a specimen for analysis last December and driving without 'hire and reward' insurance.

Lyndon Davies, mitigating, said Hussain had been insured at the time, but was not properly covered to drive a vehicle for work.

He said Hussain had struggled with issues around mental health - and had developed problems with alcohol following the loss of his licence and job.

"He felt he'd let his family down - and he somewhat pressed the self-destruct button," said Mr Davies.

"He deeply regrets doing it. This isn't someone who planned to simply ignore an order of the court.

"He is genuinely remorseful.

"He has not been drinking since - but there are clearly still issues to be dealt with, which are identified in the probation service's recommendation for a rehabilitation order."

Magistrates said Hussain's drink-driving offence was at the lower end of their sentencing guidelines, but had been significantly aggravated by his decision to drive so soon after being disqualified.

He received an 18-month driving ban and an 18-month community order, including 15 days of rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.