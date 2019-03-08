'Utterly cowardly': 19-year-old sentenced for burglary of 81-year-old man in Ipswich

Moise Sandu, 19, of Spencer Place, Leeds, was sentenced to 11 months in a young offenders insititution at Ipswich Crown Counrt on May 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who was part of a gang that forced their way into the home of an 81-year-old Ipswich man who was then frogmarched to a cashpoint and robbed has been sent to a young offenders institution for 11 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moise Sandu, 19, of Spencer Place in Leeds, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, May 1, where he admitted burglary.

About 11.15pm on August 22, 2018, Sandu and a group of men pushed their way into a property in the Handford Road area when the victim answered the door.

Two man ransacked his home, another threatened him with a knife and then two walked him to the Sainsbury's store in Hadleigh Road and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Five men were at the house when the victim and men returned and Sandu admitted being one of the people present, but denied being involved in the robbery.

A mobile phone, £100 and tobacco were taken from the victim and the group left about 1am, leaving the man shaken but unharmed.

You may also want to watch:

Sandu is the second person to be convicted in connection with the crime.

Ticu Bahica, aged 18, of Reavell Place in Ipswich, was sentenced to five years' detention in a young offender institution, after pleading guilty to the robbery on October 4, 2018.

Detective Inspector Holly Evans, of South CID in Ipswich, said: “This whole incident was extremely distressing for the victim and utterly cowardly on the part of the offenders.

“Moise Sandu may not have been part of the group that initially entered the victim's home and robbed him, but he was certainly present when they returned from the cashpoint and stole some of his property. He had no right to be in that house and he and the others involved should be ashamed of themselves.

“I am still struggling to comprehend what possesses a large group of young males to subject an 81-year-old man to an ordeal such as this. It is indefensible and will not be tolerated. “

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Handford Road, London Road or Sainsbury's in Hadleigh Road, between 11pm on Wednesday 22 August and 1am on Thursday 23 August to make contact.

This includes anyone driving along those roads who have dash cams fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID on 101 quoting reference 48094/18 or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.