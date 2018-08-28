Trial of teen accused of robbery to take place in spring

The trial of a teenager accused of robbing an 81-year-old Ipswich man will take place in April or May.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Moise Sandu, 19, of Game Street, Oldham.

He pleaded not guilty to being involved in a robbery in Handford Road on August 23.

It is alleged he and a group of males forced their way into the 81-year-old man’s home, where two searched rooms and a third held a knife to his throat. Two males then allegedly walked him to a Hadleigh Road cashpoint to withdraw cash.

Sandu, denies stealing a £100 cheque, cash, tobacco and a mobile phone during the alleged robbery.

Sandu’s trial, which is expected to last two or three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 23.

Sandu was remanded in custody and no application was made for bail.