New tattoo studio promises fresh approach to art form ahead of opening date

Monumental Ink founder Aaron Clarke is opening his new Ipswich studio on February 18 Picture: HAYLEY FEARNLEY Archant

Ipswich's newest tattoo studio is aiming to change perceptions of the art as its opening date later this month was confirmed.

Monumental Ink, originally founded in Colchester, is opening a second branch on Ipswich Waterfront on Tuesday, February 18.

Founder Aaron Clarke says he intends to offer a new approach to tattooing in the studio which combats the stigma some associate with the trade.

Mr Clarke said: "Getting tattooed at Monumental will be an experience. We want people to enjoy getting work done here.

"When you realise we aren't scary people there's no need to be fearful.

"All of our artists are really passionate - they're doing it because they love it."

It was revealed last year that Monumental Ink, which Mr Clarke began in 2012, were to open a sister store.

The founder eventually settled on a vacant office building on the corner of Duke Street and Coprolite Street, which used to house the Trebuchet marketing and design agency but has been empty for several years.

Work is ongoing at the soon to be open studio and Mr Clarke is delighted with his choice of location.

He said: "I just love regeneration being put into Ipswich as a whole.

"It's a very vibrant area and really beautiful."

Monumental have been promoting the new business for several months, including handing out flyers at the Ipswich Maritime Festival last August.

Upon completion, the studio will be designed in a similar style to that of the Colchester branch.

Several guest artists have already been booked to ply their trade as the studio prepares for its opening in just over a week's time.

Each tattoo booth at the Ipswich branch will be able to be closed off as part of a process that Mr Clarke says will help clients "connect" with their artists.

He also stressed that the studio will be as open and welcoming as possible and ensure clients feel comfortable - which in turn leads to better art, he says.

Mr Clarke added: "We're trying to add more value to the process of getting a tattoo. It should be something that is memorable."

