Ball raises £25k to support Suffolk families as charity's referrals rise

A black-tie do hosted by Anthony Horowitz raised £25,000 to help people in Suffolk – at a time when the number of charity referrals has nearly doubled.

Home-Start in Suffolk's Moonlight Ball raised the money which will be used to support families as well as to recruit and train new volunteers.

Moonlight Ball - Credit: Lucy Taylor Photography

The fifth edition of the ball was hosted by novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, who lives in Suffolk, along with Tara Spence, Home-Start in Suffolk chief executive.

Ms Spence said: “We are thrilled that we have been able to host this year’s Moonlight Ball, and we were honoured that Anthony was able to join us.

“The ball has exceeded all our expectations and has achieved so much not only in terms of fundraising revenue which will be used to fund recruitment and training for more fully trained volunteers but it was a chance to remind people what we do at Home-Start and how hard we work for families with children in the Suffolk Community.

“Providing support and professional friendship at a time it is needed by so many. In the last year, we have seen our referral numbers rise significantly resulting in more than 900 families receiving support compared to 564 the previous year.”

Tara Spence and Anthony Horowitz - Credit: Lucy Taylor Photography

The Moonlight Ball's guests, as well as the wider audience, had a chance to join an online auction to bid on prizes including the opportunity to be a character in Anthony Horowitz’s next book.

The author said: “I pledged to name a character in my next book in honour of the highest bidder!

“And this will not just be a name check in the story. I will add extra details making sure that the highest bidder can be fully identified – in a way to be mutually agreed. Plus, there will be a special mention on the book’s acknowledgements page and a signed copy from me too!”

The event, which returned after a two-year break, took place last Friday at Kesgrave Hall.

Moonlight Ball - Credit: Lucy Taylor Photography

The Moonlight Ball guests were entertained by Tallulah Goodtimes, who was performing alongside Jade Mayjean and Toots.