Storm Eunice: Loose mooring rope causes injury at Felixstowe port

Emergency services attend an incident in which a person was seriously injured by a loose mooring rope at the Port of Felixstowe during Storm Eunice. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A cargo ship crew member has been injured after being hit by a loose mooring rope while at the Port of Felixstowe.

The incident happened on board the Ever Grade vessel which is currently moored at the dock and fire crews were called to take him off the boat.

Fire crews, paramedics and two ambulances were called to the scene earlier this afternoon