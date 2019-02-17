Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Opinion

What we’re doing to help rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich

17 February, 2019 - 05:30
The council says it is battling to reduce rough sleeping and homelessness Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The council says it is battling to reduce rough sleeping and homelessness Picture: GETTY IMAGES

This content is subject to copyright.

Rough sleeping is a problem all year round, but it is even more acute during the cold winter months.

Across the country, homelessness and rough sleeping has been rising.

Government cuts to benefits are largely to blame. The problems with Universal Credit are well known but the punitive sanctions regime can leave people without funds for weeks or even months. The value of housing benefit has been frozen so that it no longer covers the cost of rent for many houses.

Support for people who are in most danger of becoming homeless - such as drug treatment programmes and mental health support - has also been cut.

Cuts are continuing despite Theresa May’s claim that “austerity is over”. In Suffolk County Council’s budget, there is a cut of £450,000 in “support to people at risk of homelessness”.

It is against this unfavourable background that Ipswich Borough Council is battling to reduce homelessness and rough sleeping.

I am pleased that we are having some success here.

We have won additional funding which is paying for more emergency beds for people sleeping rough and two extra months opening for the Winter Night Shelter. Latest figures from the Shelter show that 10 people who have stayed a night there have moved out into more permanent accommodation.

The latest autumn rough sleeping counts show that 11 people were sleeping rough in Ipswich compared to a high of 27 in 2016. That is still 11 too many but it is a welcome downward trend.

Of course, we also need to focus on trying to stop people getting on to the streets in the first place. The Council provides help and advice to hundreds of people each year, largely without being noticed, to stop them becoming homeless.

We are also investing more than £2.5million in a new facility to give homeless families safe temporary housing, rather than unsuitable bed and breakfast accommodation. This new unit for up to 40 families should open in late spring.

But, quite often, it feels like we are running to keep still. We need the Government to stop the policies that are pushing more and more people into homelessness and rough sleeping.

• David Ellesmere is the leader of Ipswich Borough Council

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I wasn’t happy with my last performance’ – Norwich City star rights Preston wrong at Bolton

Norwich City - and Tom Trybull - were at their fluent best as they swept Bolton Wanderers aside at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Everybody’s fed-up with it’ - what exactly is happening at this former hotel?

Calls have been made to demolish the former Shannocks Hotel in Sheringham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

Bartosz Bialkowski and Jonas Knudsen defending on the line. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

What we’re doing to help rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich

The council says it is battling to reduce rough sleeping and homelessness Picture: GETTY IMAGES

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

WATCH: Birdwatchers delight as pied wagtails are spotted in Ipswich

A few hundred birds have gathered in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Special activities planned for Orwell Challenge 2019 - in celebration of Suffolk Day

Early bird tickets for the event are available until February 28
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists