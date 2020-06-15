E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Latest lockdown garden competition entries range from fairy town to mini coffee shop

PUBLISHED: 17:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 09 June 2020

Mel Pirie garden complete with home coffee shop Picture: MEL PIRIE

Mel Pirie garden complete with home coffee shop Picture: MEL PIRIE

MEL PIRIE

More of Suffolk’s talented gardeners are taking the spotlight today, as we publish another gallery of competition entries.

Justine Ludbrook's fairy town garden Picture: JUSTINE LUDBROOKJustine Ludbrook's fairy town garden Picture: JUSTINE LUDBROOK

Justine Ludbrook’s garden must have one of the most unusual themes around, with its “Fairy town” design including an array of tiny decorative houses and fairy toadstools.

Teresa and David's garden Picture: TERESA & DAVIDTeresa and David's garden Picture: TERESA & DAVID

And it might be impossible to enjoy a coffee at a cafe at the moment, but Mel Pirie’s garden includes its own mini coffee shop, Bird House Cafe - with the sign adding “Dogs welcome!”

Alex Dzundza's garden measuring in at roughly 300sq yards Picture: ALEX DZUNDZAAlex Dzundza's garden measuring in at roughly 300sq yards Picture: ALEX DZUNDZA

One of the most colourful gardens in the contest has to be the one submitted by Teresa and David, which includes some brightly coloured trees and bushes, as well as a rustic archway.

Danielle Warden's new lockdown garden Picture: NICOLA WARDENDanielle Warden's new lockdown garden Picture: NICOLA WARDEN

While all our gardeners have been working hard, the gardens include space to relax - for instance, Alex Dzundza’s garden features an attractive dining area.

Daphne Turner's garden measuring in at roughly 16x20 ft Picture: DAPHNE TURNERDaphne Turner's garden measuring in at roughly 16x20 ft Picture: DAPHNE TURNER

Feeling inspired to enter? The prizes are:

Massue Adrien's garden Picture: MASSUE ADRIENMassue Adrien's garden Picture: MASSUE ADRIEN

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020.

The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20.

Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

