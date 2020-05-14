E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: More sports days memories - from school events to inter-village battles

PUBLISHED: 19:26 14 May 2020

Murrayfield School Team at Sidegate Lane Junior School's sports day in Ipswich in July 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Murrayfield School Team at Sidegate Lane Junior School's sports day in Ipswich in July 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you love or dread school sports days? Today we have put together another gallery of photos from these hotly-contested events across Suffolk.

Orwell High School sports day in Felixstowe in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANTOrwell High School sports day in Felixstowe in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

These photos date from the 1970s and 80s. Also included are some village sports days - and inter-village events - where people of all ages did battle.

Do you remember taking part in the sack race, or squaring up for the tug of war? These two ever-popular sports day staples feature in our gallery, together with a selection of running races.

READ MORE - What are your memories of school sports days?

Alistair Dick wrote in following our previous sports day gallery, after spotting his brother in one of our photos.

He said: “The hurdler nearest to camera is my brother Grahame Dick. He was 14 at the time.

Gala Sports Day at Boxford in July 1983 Picture: ARCHANTGala Sports Day at Boxford in July 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

“He is wearing an Ipswich School vest and I remember going to Northgate for a Suffolk Cup athletics event. We think Grahame won the race, but it was a long time ago.

“Note, this was still on grass, as Northgate did not have its athletics track In 1978.

“I would also have been at this event, but I’m a middle distance runner, not a hurdler.”

Do these photos bring back memories? Write to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

This photo of Northgate School sports day in July 1978 brought back memories for reader Alistair Dick Picture: ARCHANTThis photo of Northgate School sports day in July 1978 brought back memories for reader Alistair Dick Picture: ARCHANT

A sports day at St Audry's Hospital, Melton, in July 1971 Picture: ARCHANTA sports day at St Audry's Hospital, Melton, in July 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the netball teams at Babergh Inter Village Sports Day in Sudbury in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANTOne of the netball teams at Babergh Inter Village Sports Day in Sudbury in May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

