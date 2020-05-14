Days Gone By: More sports days memories - from school events to inter-village battles
PUBLISHED: 19:26 14 May 2020
Did you love or dread school sports days? Today we have put together another gallery of photos from these hotly-contested events across Suffolk.
These photos date from the 1970s and 80s. Also included are some village sports days - and inter-village events - where people of all ages did battle.
Do you remember taking part in the sack race, or squaring up for the tug of war? These two ever-popular sports day staples feature in our gallery, together with a selection of running races.
Alistair Dick wrote in following our previous sports day gallery, after spotting his brother in one of our photos.
He said: “The hurdler nearest to camera is my brother Grahame Dick. He was 14 at the time.
“He is wearing an Ipswich School vest and I remember going to Northgate for a Suffolk Cup athletics event. We think Grahame won the race, but it was a long time ago.
“Note, this was still on grass, as Northgate did not have its athletics track In 1978.
“I would also have been at this event, but I’m a middle distance runner, not a hurdler.”
