Days Gone By: More memories of fitness and fun at Gym & Trim over the decades

The staff at the opening of Gym & Trim's new premises in Lower Orwell Street in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

As gyms prepare to reopen later this month, today we are taking another look back at one of Ipswich’s most popular gyms.

Staff in the foyer of Gym & Trim after its move to Cardinal Park. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS Staff in the foyer of Gym & Trim after its move to Cardinal Park. Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

A previous nostalgia gallery featuring Gym & Trim brought back memories for readers.

It was one of the town’s first fitness clubs and also one of the best-known, first opening in Charles Street in 1978, and later moving to Lower Orwell Street.

Nick Hayward wrote: “I remember Gym & Trim very well, having been a full-time member from 1979 to 2011 without a break!

“It was initially started by Terry and Stephanie Gould and later taken on by Ted Race.

Gym and Trim in Cardinal Park Picture:CLIFFORD HICKS Gym and Trim in Cardinal Park Picture:CLIFFORD HICKS

“Great atmosphere and good friends, particularly at Lower Orwell Street, where classes (aerobics and Step Reebok) were a regular feature.”

As well as founding Gym & Trim, coach Terry Gould was a founder of the highly successful club Ipswich JAFFA (Jogging and Fitness for All).

David Smith, who is past president of JAFFA and has been a member since almost its first month in 1977, wrote: “I helped Stephanie and Terry to set up their first gym in Charles Street and did a lot of the decoration. Terry at the time was the Chairman of JAFFA.”

The opening of Gym & Trim in Lower Orwell Street in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT The opening of Gym & Trim in Lower Orwell Street in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

After the move to Lower Orwell Street, David recalled there was a separate ladies’ and men’s gym.

“During this period, I also helped them to set up similar gyms in Saffron Walden and Lowestoft.

“It was a very successful business and both Terry and Stephanie were very active in their gyms and also in JAFFA.”

After its time in Lower Orwell Street, Gym & Trim made another move, to Cardinal Park, where it was based until closing down in 2011.

Terry Gould warming up with members of Ipswich JAFFA in 1980 Picture: DAVID SMITH/ IPSWICH JAFFA Terry Gould warming up with members of Ipswich JAFFA in 1980 Picture: DAVID SMITH/ IPSWICH JAFFA

Our photo gallery includes some memories of its days at Cardinal Park, with views of the staff in the foyer and the hi-tech exercise equipment.

As well as exercise for adults, the gym also hosted popular yoga sessions for babies, which were featured in the newspaper in 2007, and were clearly fun and relaxing sessions for babies and parents alike.

