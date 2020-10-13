Nostalgia

More memories of Northgate schooldays from 1960s to 1980s in Days Gone By

A basketball marathon at Northgate High School in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Calling all former Northgate pupils! Today we are taking another look back at the leading Ipswich high school over the years.

Prize day at Northgate Girls Grammar School, Ipswich in November 1968 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Prize day at Northgate Girls Grammar School, Ipswich in November 1968 Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Our latest nostalgic collection of pictures looks back to the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Many of the photos date from the years when there were two separate grammar schools for girls and boys, before the current Northgate High School was formed in 1977.

A Rugby 7s team at Northgate Grammar School for Boys, Ipswich, in March 1972 Picture: ARCHANT A Rugby 7s team at Northgate Grammar School for Boys, Ipswich, in March 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Following our previous article about memories of the Northgate schools, former pupil John Howes got in touch to tell us about a special theatrical production.

John wrote: “I was a pupil at Northgate Grammar for Boys from 1956 to 1960. One of my memorable moments was a presentation of R C Sherriff’s Journey’s End.

A prizegiving at Northgate Girls Grammar School, Ipswich, in October 1965 Picture: ARCHANT A prizegiving at Northgate Girls Grammar School, Ipswich, in October 1965 Picture: ARCHANT

“It was produced by a sixth former, one Trevor Nunn. Didn’t he do well?”

As well as theatre and film director Sir Trevor Nunn, other famous alumni over the years include actress Jane Lapotaire, the late TV presenter and writer Brian Cant, singer/songwriter Nik Kershaw, former director of BBC News Helen Boaden, and many more.

Budding 'businessmen' at Northgate Grammar School for Boys taking part in 'The Business Game' during their lunch hour in December 1974 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Budding 'businessmen' at Northgate Grammar School for Boys taking part in 'The Business Game' during their lunch hour in December 1974 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Many ex-Northgate students have fond memories of their schooldays, and last year almost 100 pupils from the 1962 and 1963 intakes at the two grammar schools attended a reunion at Greshams.

Some travelled hundreds and even thousands of miles for the occasion, with one making the journey all the way from Senegal to meet old school friends.

Girls using light meters and a reflex camera during a photography lesson at Northgate School, Ipswich, in 1977 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Girls using light meters and a reflex camera during a photography lesson at Northgate School, Ipswich, in 1977 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Our gallery gives a flavour of just some of the many activities and occasions at Northgate, ranging from photography lessons to prizegivings.

Sports including basketball and rugby also feature.

Pupils at Northgate Boys School, Ipswich, who took part in a 24-hour football match in March 1972 Picture: ARCHANT Pupils at Northgate Boys School, Ipswich, who took part in a 24-hour football match in March 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself or a family member or friend in any of the photos?

One of our photos also shows budding “businessmen” at the boys’ grammar school taking part in The Business Game during a lunch break.

Northgate School scholarship winners pictured in Ipswich in June 1969. Picture: ARCHANT Northgate School scholarship winners pictured in Ipswich in June 1969. Picture: ARCHANT

