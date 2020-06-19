Days Gone By: More memories of celebrities and big nights out at First Floor Club
PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 June 2020
Our recent nostalgia gallery of pictures from the First Floor Club brought back memories for readers.
Andrew Garnham wrote: “My mother, Beryl Garnham, worked at the First Floor for over 15 years in various parts, but mainly she could normally be seen at the top of the stairs with Maria and Jill, who was behind the desk.
“She could also be seen walking the Floor and helping in the kitchen. When the Floor changed hands, mother continued to work for Ken Bean downstairs in his bingo hall until that closed and became Fire and Ice.
As for the celebrities I have autographed pictures of Sir Tom Jones and Leo Sayer, both from the Floor and signed to Beryl that I found in mother’s flat when she went into care and passed away in 2015.
“I spent many Saturday nights in her company there and even Monday night (students’ night). when work allowed.
You may also want to watch:
“I lived in Silent Street Labour club at the time, so my friends used to meet me there, from where we would circle the town pubs and finish at the Floor, which thankfully was within staggering distance home.” Andrew added he sometimes had a “customary kebab” on his way home.
MORE - When The First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich
Ian Pearson, who used to live in Bramford, shared memories of seeing his relative, Tim, who was known as DJ Charley Dee, at the First Floor Club.
Ian wrote: “He became the resident DJ in the First Floor Club. I think at this point he decided to have a stage name and he became Charley Dee.
“He made quite a name for himself at the time. He would dress up as a mummy and be brought in a coffin. I am afraid I only went twice to the First Floor Club, as I was at Lanchester Polytechnic at the time. There were always photographs in the Evening Star or EADT of him doing some prank for charity, like sitting in a bath tub full of baked beans in front of Ipswich Town Hall.
“One of the charity things Tim did at the First Floor Club was to have his hair dyed 21 different colours. I am not sure if this was for the Guinness Book of Records or not.”
• What are your memories of nightclubs in Suffolk? Send us an email. To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.