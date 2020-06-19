E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: More memories of celebrities and big nights out at First Floor Club

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 June 2020

Diana Dors at The First Floor Club in August 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Diana Dors at The First Floor Club in August 1968 Picture: ARCHANT

Our recent nostalgia gallery of pictures from the First Floor Club brought back memories for readers.

A dancing marathon at the First Floor Club in August 1970 Picture: ARCHANTA dancing marathon at the First Floor Club in August 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

Andrew Garnham wrote: “My mother, Beryl Garnham, worked at the First Floor for over 15 years in various parts, but mainly she could normally be seen at the top of the stairs with Maria and Jill, who was behind the desk.

Fundraisers at the First Floor Club in Ipswich, in fancy dress in aid of Cheshire Seven Rivers Home in 1969. Picture: ARCHANTFundraisers at the First Floor Club in Ipswich, in fancy dress in aid of Cheshire Seven Rivers Home in 1969. Picture: ARCHANT

“She could also be seen walking the Floor and helping in the kitchen. When the Floor changed hands, mother continued to work for Ken Bean downstairs in his bingo hall until that closed and became Fire and Ice.

The 21st birthday party of Ipswich Town football legend Mick Mills at the First Floor Club in early January 1970 Picture: ARCHANTThe 21st birthday party of Ipswich Town football legend Mick Mills at the First Floor Club in early January 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

As for the celebrities I have autographed pictures of Sir Tom Jones and Leo Sayer, both from the Floor and signed to Beryl that I found in mother’s flat when she went into care and passed away in 2015.

Davy Clinton interacting with the audience at the First Floor Club in 1969 Picture: ARCHANTDavy Clinton interacting with the audience at the First Floor Club in 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

“I spent many Saturday nights in her company there and even Monday night (students’ night). when work allowed.

Getting in amongst the audience, Hair the musical performed at the First Floor Club in April 1970 Picture: ARCHANTGetting in amongst the audience, Hair the musical performed at the First Floor Club in April 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

“I lived in Silent Street Labour club at the time, so my friends used to meet me there, from where we would circle the town pubs and finish at the Floor, which thankfully was within staggering distance home.” Andrew added he sometimes had a “customary kebab” on his way home.

This is what the First Floor Club looked like in 1971 Picture: ARCHANTThis is what the First Floor Club looked like in 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE - When The First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

Ian Pearson, who used to live in Bramford, shared memories of seeing his relative, Tim, who was known as DJ Charley Dee, at the First Floor Club.

First Floor Club DJ Charley Dee pictured after having his hair dyed 21 colours for charity Picture: IAN PEARSONFirst Floor Club DJ Charley Dee pictured after having his hair dyed 21 colours for charity Picture: IAN PEARSON

Ian wrote: “He became the resident DJ in the First Floor Club. I think at this point he decided to have a stage name and he became Charley Dee.

“He made quite a name for himself at the time. He would dress up as a mummy and be brought in a coffin. I am afraid I only went twice to the First Floor Club, as I was at Lanchester Polytechnic at the time. There were always photographs in the Evening Star or EADT of him doing some prank for charity, like sitting in a bath tub full of baked beans in front of Ipswich Town Hall.

“One of the charity things Tim did at the First Floor Club was to have his hair dyed 21 different colours. I am not sure if this was for the Guinness Book of Records or not.”

